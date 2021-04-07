FBI searching for Evansville man wanted on child porn charges

The FBI is searching for this Evansville man, Todd Johnson, Jr. He is wanted on child porn charges.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The FBI is asking the public’s help to locate an Evansville man wanted for alleged crimes involving children.

Todd Johnson, Jr is wanted for production production of sexually explicit material involving minors and possession of sexually explicit material involving minors. Johnson is 32 years old, about 5’8, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson left his house on foot March 25 with a backpack and two handguns. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information/tips on Todd Johnson Jr. can call 812-434-8255.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)