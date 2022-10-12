BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned a two-count indictment charging a local man with distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths in the Henderson area.

According to court documents, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, “J.H.” Officials say additionally, on May 5, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of “C.G.”

Documents say if convicted, Lovell faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

The Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.