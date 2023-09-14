HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A federal jury has found Johntavis Matlock, 31, of Evansville, guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Documents say the jury found Matlock not guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, on December 11, 2020, Kentucky law enforcement officers responded to the overdose of 28-year-old, Jennifer Wiley in her Kentucky residence.

Documents say on February 28, 2021, EMS and local law enforcement responded to another overdose at the same residence. This time, they found Wiley deceased. The cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Reports say an examination of Wiley’s cell phone revealed that Wiley frequently purchased controlled substances from the defendant, Johntavis Matlock. Documents say from June of 2020 through February of 2021, Matlock coordinated with Wiley to sell her both heroin and fentanyl out of his home in Evansville, Indiana.

“The tragic death in this case highlights the tremendous danger posed by trafficking of fentanyl and other opioids. The defendant continued to seek profits pushing these poisons with utter disregard for human life—even after Ms. Wiley had already overdosed once,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Substance use disorder is a devastating disease that international drug cartels and local dealers greedily exploit. Thanks to the hard work of our prosecutors, the DEA, EPD, ISP, and local Sheriff’s Offices, no more families will lose a loved one because of this defendant while he is serving his sentence in federal prison.”

A new release says U.S. District Court Judge, Matthew P. Brookman presided over the trial and will sentence Matlock at a later date, and Matlock faces 20 years to life in federal prison.