HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A large drug bust brought in four suspects after law enforcement officials say they found hard drugs, cash and a gun during a search of a home on the southside of Owensboro.

On Friday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched through a house on the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive, which is just a few blocks north of the park.

We’re told the search warrant revealed evidence of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. Deputies say methamphetamine, digital scales, cash, syringes, 150 fentanyl pills, various drug paraphernalia and a gun were seized during the drug bust.

Four suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation. They were booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and face various drug charges.

Heather Kanani Braden (Age 37):

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil/Fentanyl Derivatives)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree / 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess)

Rex McDaniel (Age 61):

Possession Controlled Substances 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (Firearm Enhanced)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (Firearm Enhanced)

Possession of Marijuana (Firearm Enhanced)

Alex Jordan McDaniel (Age 37):

Possession Controlled Substances 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Fentanyl

Bench Warrant – Failure to Pay Fines

Fugitive Warrant

Lorraine Blandford McDaniel (Age 61)