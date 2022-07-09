PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local authorities say they believe a 36-year-old Ferdinand man attempted murder after an argument Friday night. Steven C. Porter was arrested by Indiana State Police hours later in an entirely different county.

On July 8 around 5:30 p.m., the Perry County Sheriff’s Office says word came in that a man had been shot and was seeking aid from a local hospital. Deputies say they arrived to the home on State Road 145 in Bristow and determined who their suspect was through interviews.

Investigators revealed that a 20-Guage shotgun had been shot in the home after an argument over a property disagreement. Deputies say the suspect, Steven Porter, was found in Spencer County and arrested without incident. According to authorities, the shooting victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephen C. Porter was placed under arrest for the charge of attempted murder and is currently being held at the Perry County Detention Center.

