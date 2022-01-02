A fight breaks out due to alleged misconduct between an adult and a minor, and a suspect is arrested

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – On January 2, the Jasper Police Department was sent to respond to a fight in progress.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers arrived on scene and all parties involved in the fight were separated. Upon investigation, Officers determined the fight happened due to alleged misconduct between an adult and a juvenile that occurred on January 1. Everyone involved was taken to the Jasper Police Department for interviews.

Madisen Mitchell, 18, was charged with Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Mitchell was transported to the Dubois County Security Center.