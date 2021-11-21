Fight escalates to shots fired in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say they responded to a shots fired call Sunday shortly after midnight. According to police, the call lead them to the 200 block of Letcher Street, where they ran into 29-year-old Matthew Book.

Matthew Book reportedly told police he and some friends got into a fight with another person while leaving a bar. Book said that no more than five minutes after returning home, shots were fired at his residence. Police mention in a report that eight people including minors were in the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was struck.

Police go on to say they found bullets laying on the floor and lodged in wall decorations. As reported by the HPD, a woman’s vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and numerous shell casings were found on the road.

The Henderson Police Department is asking for your help for any information involving this case. Crime Stoppers can be reached out to at 270-831-1111.