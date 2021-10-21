Evansville man sentenced after being found guilty of murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Two years after the murder of Diamond Sheppard-Rankin, one of the two people arrested in connection with her death has been sentenced. Fitolay Demesmin, who was found guilty of murder, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Back in May 2019, Sheppard-Rankin was found in a home on Taylor Avenue with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Desmesmin and Kalei Obasa were charged in her death. Obasa was charged with assisting a criminal. She was sentenced to one year in jail.