GRAVES CO., Ky (WEHT) – Deputies say that after receiving reports of people rummaging through personal property after tornadoes and storms swept through the area, police went to the area and found suspects.

Deputies say that the suspects were towing several damaged vehicles and had stolen household goods, including copper, and other personal items belonging to tornado victims.

Authorities also say that syringes containing meth were found, and one of the suspects had meth hidden in a body cavity.