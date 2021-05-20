Hopkins Co. authorities make several drug arrests after receiving tips from the public

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) More than a quarter pound of meth, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia were seized, and five people arrested in a drug bust in Dawson Springs.

In November 2020, authorities had begun receiving tips through Crime Stoppers saying that Charles “Jeff” Parker and his son, Jeffery Parker, were trafficking meth in Hopkins County.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Parker’s home on Nortonville Road in Dawson Springs. Authorities obtained more than a quarter pound of meth, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia. During the search, detectives also located a firearm in the room of William Lively and Lorena Halbur. Both are convicted felons. Detectives also seized meth and prescription pills from Shelby Cunningham.

Left to right: Charles ‘Jeff’ Parker, Jeffery Parker, William Lively. Source: Hopkins Co. Detention Center

Left: Lorena Halbur, Right: Shelby Cunningham. Source: Hopkins Co. Detention Center

Here are the charges each person is facing: