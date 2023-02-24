EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Robards man is arrested for reportedly taking part in a jackpot switch at Bally’s Casino in Evansville.

Indiana Gaming Commission officials say 32-year-old Ahmet Arslan deliberately had another person cash his jackpot, which is considered Cheating at Gaming and is a felony. The incident took place in March of last year, and Arslan was arrested on Thursday. The jackpot totaled a little under $18,000.

While investigating the transaction, gaming officials discovered Arslan had been caught switching his jackpot once before in October 2021. Indiana Gaming Commission enforcement agent Selena Clifton-Barr said Arslan is a foreign national and was a regular at the casino.