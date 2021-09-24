Formal charges against man accused of shooting Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputy

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the head has been formally charged. Paul Wiltshire, 70, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of intimidation, and pointing a firearm at an officer.

Wiltshire had first day in court on Thursday. He appeared confused and even had to be woken up to begin the proceedings.

Back on Sept. 18, what started out as a welfare check quickly escalated after authorities say Wiltshire began shooting at police. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham called the incident that left deputy Bryan Hicks with critical injuries and Wiltshire also injured “the unthinkable.” Deputy Hicks is still in the hospital.

The Posey County FOP Lodge 133 says they are collecting money to help Deputy Bryan Hicks. Donations can be dropped off at Evansville Teachers Credit Union Locations or through Venmo @POCOFOP. All money raised will go to the deputy’s family.