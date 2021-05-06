Former Crane Naval explosive handler admits to having a quarter-million images of child porn

MARTIN CO., Ind (WEHT) Troopers and Sheriff’s officers located more than 800 DVDS, at least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other electronic devices that are suspected of containing child pornography at the home of Timothy Guy, 37, of rural Loogootee. Guy was on home detention for a previous charge of possessing child porn.

During the course of several hours on April 30, numerous printed child porn photos were located, as were a large number of electronic storage devices suspected of containing child pornography images.

Guy admitted that he possessed possibly a quarter-million images of child pornography on these devices. Guy also admitted to possession of ammunition that he had stolen from Crane naval base during his previous employment as an ammunition and explosive handler. Guy was also found to be in possession of numerous pieces of ivory, some of which were suspected by the DNR to be illegal to possess.

On May 5, troopers and Indiana Conservation officers, along with NCIS and EOD personnel from Crane Naval base, served a search warrant on Guy’s property. A large amount of suspected stolen government ammunition was seized, as were more pieces of ivory and electronic storage devices.