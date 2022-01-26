Former deputy coroner pleads guilty to theft

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Official misconduct and theft are some of a former deputy coroner’s charges.

Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner and Evansville Fireman, Christopher William Leduc, 47, was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges from an incident that occurred in February 2021. According to a press release, the incident involves a death investigation where the victim appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While an investigation was going on, the deceased’s family noticed some money missing from the deceased’s home. It was later discovered that Leduc had written a voucher to the family for the money that was not consistent with the dollar amount that was known to be at the residence.

He has since been relieved of his duties as a part-time Vanderburgh County Coroner. There was no plea agreement nor offer made by the Prosecutor’s Office in this case. Sentencing will take place March 8 at 10:00 a.m.