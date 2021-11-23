Former Evansville Police officer sentenced for welfare fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A former Evansville Police officer was sentenced on charges of welfare fraud on Tuesday.

Amber Lazo pleaded guilty to charges of fraud last month. In return, she was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to make restitution payments of $400 a month. If she successfully makes all of those payments for a year, her sentence will be entered as a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

Lazo was sworn in as an Evansville Police officer in 2020, then deployed with the military. She was arrested when she returned in May. Prosecutors say she made several false statements on her applications for Medicaid and SNAP benefits.