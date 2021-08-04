Former Henderson resident murdered in botched robbery attempt

CLARKSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Warning, this story contains details that might be disturbing to some readers.

A former Henderson resident was the victim of one of the most violent murders seen in years in southern Indiana.

Melody Gambetty died last week at her home in Clarksville. She was 67-years-old. Police charged Bryan Williams with the murder. Police say Williams killed Gambetty during a botched robbery attempt, then set her house on fire.

Investigators said Gambetty was stabbed, then decapitated, then her fingers and toes were cut off. Police say they found her body parts in a suitcase inside William’s home.

Friends say Gambetty lived in Henderson for years before moving to Clarksville around five years ago.