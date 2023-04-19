HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former educator with Hopkins County Central High School pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced.

Officials say James Larson was sentenced to 15 days in jail and one month of probation. Larson is to have no contact with the victim or their family. Larson was originally charged with sexual abuse.

The Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney says this decision was reached through mediation at the request of the victim and the victim’s family. The victim’s family wanted punishment and closure, and they feel like they got both.

Deputies say the incident happened last year with a female student.