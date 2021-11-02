Former police officer charged with attempted murder in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A former Indiana police officer was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Carlisle got into a fight with a man at a party near Oakland City on Saturday night. Investigators say at one point, Carlisle left and then returned. According to the probable cause affidavit, Carlisle crossed paths with the man’s vehicle and then threatened the man with a gun and shots were fired. The affidavit says there was damage to the man’s vehicle.

Carlisle was booked into the Gibson County Jail. Online records show Carlisle last worked for the Oakland City Police Department in 2020.