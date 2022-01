EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A former Evansville police officer has learned his fate after the battery of a six-year-old child last year.

Jamarius Ward has been sentenced to 14 months probation. In February of last year, Ward was arrested and charged with two counts of felony battery after hitting a six year old child about ten times with a quote “flexible blunt object.”

The former police officer was suspended indefinitely without pay following the incident. He was not on on-duty when this occurred.