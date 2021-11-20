Former teacher sentenced to 6 years for sex abuse

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a judge sentenced 40-year-old Amanda Carol Phillips on Tuesday in Harrison Circuit Court.

In addition, the newspaper reports she was ordered to surrender her teaching certificate and must register as a sex offender. The final judgment in the case says Phillips pleaded guilty in August to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Police said she was originally indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on charges of rape, sex abuse and sodomy involving a juvenile who had been her student.