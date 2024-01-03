HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former University of Evansville employee is in custody after police say he admitted to breaking into a student’s room and stealing her underwear.
Evansville Police say Zachariah Brock came to police headquarters on Wednesday concerning another investigation when he told investigators about the incident.
During the interview, officials say it was determined that Brock was employed at the university as a locksmith. Officers say Brock told them he knew the victim from high school.
According to an affidavit, UE officials uncovered a collection of women’s underwear at Brock’s desk prior to the police interview. Brock was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft and burglary charges.
In a statement, the University of Evansville says:
“The University takes allegations of illegal activity seriously. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation.
The University initially placed this individual on leave pending further internal fact finding and, based on additional information, the individual’s employment has been terminated.
While we cannot comment on specifics of this ongoing legal matter, we want to emphasize that the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the values or principles of our University. In all that UE does, the safety and security of our students comes first. The University is wholly committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”