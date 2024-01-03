HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former University of Evansville employee is in custody after police say he admitted to breaking into a student’s room and stealing her underwear.

Evansville Police say Zachariah Brock came to police headquarters on Wednesday concerning another investigation when he told investigators about the incident.

During the interview, officials say it was determined that Brock was employed at the university as a locksmith. Officers say Brock told them he knew the victim from high school.

According to an affidavit, UE officials uncovered a collection of women’s underwear at Brock’s desk prior to the police interview. Brock was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft and burglary charges.

In a statement, the University of Evansville says: