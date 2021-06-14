Former Union County Water Rescue Chief charged with theft

UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A former Union County Water Rescue Chief is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the department’s bank account.

Earlier this month, the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated missing gravel and were able to follow tracks to a house owned by Terry Green, 57, in Uniontown. Green admitted to taking the gravel and was relieved from his duty as water rescue chief.

The new rescue chief later found several suspicious purchases from the department’s bank account. Investigators determined Green spent at least $12,000 over the past eight years for personal use.

Green was charged with theft and transported to Webster County Jail.