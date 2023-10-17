HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a probable cause affidavit out of Warrick County, Stephen Custer is facing multiple charges in regards to a child pornography investigation. The affidavit states that the investigation began in May of 2022 when officers were sent to Vann Park’s junior baseball fields. On arriving at the scene, officers detained a parent that had allegedly been fighting with Custer, who was working as an umpire at the time.

Officers were then informed by the parent’s wife that their son had alleged that the Custer had been taking pictures of him in the restroom. Due to Custer being a juvenile at the time, he called his mother to the scene. After completing the call, Custer’s phone was seized.

Authorities say that the officers then spoke with the alleged victim and his parents. The child confirmed to police that Custer had allegedly taken pictures of him in the restroom, with the father admitting that he had struck Custer after his son came out of the restroom with his pants undone, screaming that they had to leave.

The affidavit states that a witness at the scene told officers that he had seen Custer holding his cell phone over a stall in the restroom, as if he was taking pictures. Officers were also able to determine that there may have been a second victim at the park earlier that day.

Police say that the father was released from the scene, with charges forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office. Custer’s mother arrived on the scene afterwards and consented to letting officers seize Custer’s Microsoft Surface tablet from their home.

Custer was eventually placed under arrest earlier this month, but has since bonded out. He is facing the following charges:

3 counts of Child Exploitation

2 counts of Attempted Child Exploitation

3 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

5 counts of Voyeurism

An initial hearing for Custer has been set for November 13.