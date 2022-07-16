GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese was charged after an investigation into his alleged crimes.

Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 7. Several days later on July 11, he had a court appearance through video. He was held on a $50,000 cash bond. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered.

Domenic Migliarese faces charges of:

Rape-Rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force.

Aggravated Battery Use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death.

Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury.

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Eyewitness News has requested more information from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting to hear back. Migliarese’s pretrial hearing is set for August 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.