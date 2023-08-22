HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, jail officials and Central City Police Department intercepted an alleged plan that called for transporting illegal drugs from Louisville to the Green River Correctional Complex.

Officials say four suspects in total were taken into custody as a result of the scheme.

Deputies were advised the plan was to take place during nighttime hours. At approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies observed one suspect, later identified as Andreious Stokes, 28, of Louisville exit a car and trespass onto GRCC property.

When deputies attempted to stop Stokes, they say he fled on foot with deputies and Central City Police behind. Officials state Stokes crossed Devils Lake Road into a wooded area where he was captured. Officials also say Stokes attempted to destroy evidence and resisted arrest.

Stokes was transported to the Muhlenberg County Jail and Central City Police continued investigating and located three subjects from the Louisville area that were suspected to be involved in the crime.

As a result, officials state those three were all arrested on felony drug charges and transported to the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Stokes was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine over two grams)

Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine over four grams)

Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

Wanton endangerment, 1st degree (on foot)

Tampering with physical evidence

Promoting contraband, 1st degree

Resisting arrest

Criminal trespass, 2nd degree

Trafficking marijuana, less than eight ounces, 1st offense

Authorities added Stokes has previous convictions for the following offenses: