Francisco man arrested after alleged abduction

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Francisco man was arrested on Wednesday after a report that he had possibly abducted someone.
After speaking with the reporting party police made contact with the person who had been possibly abducted by 39-year-old Austin Folsom of rural Francisco.
The victim told police that Folsom had threatened him with a weapon, shot his
vehicle, hit him with a gun, and stole his cell phone.
Folsom was arrested and charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery with injury, and criminal
recklessness.
All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond
a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)
