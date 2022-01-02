From speeding to narcotics, two are arrested on New Year’s Day

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – A traffic stop for speeding on New Year’s Day leads to two Evansville residents being arrested for allegedly dealing narcotics.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, on January 1, 2022 at approximately 6:25 p.m., Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling when a car was seen going over the posted speed limit. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and passenger. While speaking with both, Deputies determined that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and the passenger provided false identification.

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K-9 assisted and indicated an alert on the vehicle for the presence of illegal narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted which resulted in the seizure of the following items:

21.0 grams of crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine in multiple packages

2.0 grams of a tan substance that field tested positive for Heroin and Fentanyl

Digital Scale with residue

Items used to package illegal narcotics for sale and distribution

Used hypodermic syringes

Multiple glass smoking devices with residue

Loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun

Nearly $2,000.00 in U.S. Currency

Both passenger and driver were placed into custody and subsequently arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. The suspects are Shawn Marie Stehlik, 42, of Evansville, and Cody Allen Clark, 34, of Evansville.

Stehlik’s charges were Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Driving with License Suspended-Prior, and

Speeding. Clark’s charges were Dealing Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Informing/Reporting, and Outstanding Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear.