Fugitive arrested more than a month after allegedly robbing a store

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky (WEHT) A fugitive from the Kentucky Department of Corrections is back in custody facing multiple charges.

Madisonville Police say on January 5, Earl Cook, Sr. walked into the Chinese Market on Chelsea Drive armed with a gun. Officers say Cook physically assaulted an employee, restrained her and stole several items from the store.

The police department says Cook also placed a bogus 9-1-1 call to draw officers to another area of the city.

Cook was found and arrested in Christian County. He is now facing several charges including robbery, kidnapping and burglary.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)