GALLERY: Detectives looking for armed robber in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — According to an official report, Owensboro police responded to the Quality Quick on Frederica Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they came in response to an armed robbery at the business. A white male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a ball cap entered the store with a handgun demanding money, officials say. Authorities report the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives tell us they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.