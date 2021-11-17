Gary man gets 35 years in slaying of pizza delivery driver

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in the slaying of a pizza delivery driver he and another man lured to an abandoned house for a planned robbery.

A federal judge in Hammond sentenced 23-year-old Terryante Flournoy on Tuesday in the November 2019 fatal shooting of 30-year-old David Shelton of Portage. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Flournoy and his co-defendant, Ciontay Wright, pleaded guilty this year to attempted robbery, with Flournoy also pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop murder charges they had faced. Wright is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

