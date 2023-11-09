HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jesse Bullington was taken into custody on November 9.

The Sheriff’s Office was advised of a possible battery in progress on Town Hall Street in Patoka at 12:39 p.m. On arriving at the scene, the responding deputy found all parties involved and conducted their investigation.

After the investigation, authorities say that Bullington was transported to the Gibson County Jail. Bullington was charged with battery with a prior unrelated conviction and remains in custody on a $750 bond.