HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), a pursuit turned into a drug bust.

Law enforcement officials say on September 10, at 10:51 p.m., Owensville Town Marshal Rodger Leister was running radar on State Road 65 north of Owensville when he clocked a maroon SUV speeding into town.

GCSO says Officer Leister turned on the vehicle and it attempted to flee from him into a bean field. Deputies say the driver, who was later identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Windsor, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot from Officer Leister. GCSO says after a brief foot pursuit Windsor was taken into custody, and law enforcement officials say Windsor informed Officer Leister the reason that he fled was due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

A news release says during a search incident to a lawful arrest, marijuana, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia were discovered. After his investigation Officer Leister transported Windsor to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement Fleeing, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Law enforcement officials say Windsor is being held without bond on an outstanding Felony warrant for Invasion Of Privacy. GCSO says Windsor was also issued a citation for speeding and driving while suspended.

GCSO says assisting Officer Leister in his investigation was Sgt. Loren Barchett and Wyatt Hunt of the sheriff’s office. Deputies say also assisting was Indiana State Trooper Kyle Otolski.