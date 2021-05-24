Gibson County man arrested for criminal recklessness with a weapon

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested a Gibson County man for criminal recklessness with a weapon after he allegedly threatened his wife and children with a gun.

Police said Joseph Davis, 48, pointed a firearm at his wife and threatened his two children. Both children and his wife fled the residence and ran into a neighbor’s house to wait for police.

Davis fled the area and was spotted in his truck by Princeton Police. Officers attempted to stop Davis’s vehicle, but Davis refused to stop and continued driving 10-15 mph until seeing tire deflation devices deployed by Indiana State Police.

Davis was arrested without further incident and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.