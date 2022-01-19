Grand Jury indicts man for murder of Terre Haute police detective

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — A federal grand jury in Indianapolis has returned an indictment Wednesday involving a Terre Haute man. Shane Meehan, 45, is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

Law enforcement officials say the charges stem from the July 7, 2021 killing of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency.

According to court documents, on July 7, 2021, Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute. Officials say he exited his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. Shortly thereafter, Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm, documents show. According to the police, Meehan shot TFO Ferency, who died of his injuries.

“Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives. As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable. Our thanks and admiration go out to those who selflessly responded to the assault at the Terre Haute FBI resident agency. The Department of Justice extends its heartfelt sympathies to TFO Ferency’s family, friends, and colleagues for his tragic death.”

Sources say the defendant was arrested on July 7, 2021 and has been ordered detained in the custody of the United States Marshal, pending trial. He will make his initial appearance on the indictment before a United States Magistrate Judge at a later date.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death. Should the Attorney General of the United States determine that the circumstances of the offenses are such that a sentence of death is justified, the law requires that notice be filed with the court at a reasonable time before trial.

The FBI says they’re investigating the case with assistance of the Terre Haute Police Department and the Indiana State Police.