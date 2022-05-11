BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — A multi-time convicted felon from Owensboro is now charged after he was arrested earlier this year during a massive drug bust.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms.

11 pounds of Marijuana, 7 grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, 6 handguns, a shotgun and over $1,000 in cash were seized during the bust, Owensboro police say.

If convicted, officials say Riney faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison. His charges include possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.