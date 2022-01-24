Greenville Kentucky Police Department: Pastor awaiting court after rash of burglaries

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Greenville Kentucky Police Department, a joint investigation with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the recovery of property stolen from the Opportunity Center and the arrest of a former employee of the Opportunity Center.

The Greenville Kentucky Police Department says Blakely Vaughn, 45, of Nortonville, allegedly stole several items from the center and used the center’s credit card to unlawfully purchase items which he removed from the property. The Greenville Kentucky Police Department says that the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Vaughn’s residence and the Oasis Church in Hanson, where he is the pastor.

According to the Greenville Kentucky Police Department, a large portion of the stolen items were located at his residence and the church. Greenville Kentucky Police Department says Vaughn was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree, Fraudulent Use of A Credit Card over $1,000, and two counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking over $1,000. According to the Greenville Kentucky Police Department, Vaughn was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center, pending a court appearance in Muhlenberg District Court.