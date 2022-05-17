GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies say they arrested a Greenville man on May 17 for possessing and cultivating drugs. Police have identified the man as Jordan Martin, 37, according to police.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Department of Fish and Wild Life contacted Martin at his residence and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence according to officials.

Authorities say that Martin gave officers consent to search his residence. Officers found 67 marijuana plants, marijuana wax press, and wax that was individually packaged along with other drug paraphernalia inside and outside the building according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

A police spokesperson says Martin has been charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cultivating in marijuana greater than 5 plants and possession of a controlled substance. Martin was arrested and taken to Muhlenberg County Detention Center.