Greenville woman allegedly stole a tractor after trying to get away in a stolen kayak

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says one woman is responsible for stealing a truck, a John Deere tractor, and destroying three driveways.

Last Saturday, sheriff deputies responded to a report of a woman entering homes and buildings on Luzerne Depoy Road and on Nebo Cemetery Road. The report said the woman stole a truck and drove it through the door of building.

Deputies then responded to a second report of a female suspect taking a John Deere tractor from a residence on HWY 2584 in Bremen.

An investigation determined Tiana Duncan had driven the stolen truck from Nebo Cemetery Road to a farm on HWY 2584. When the truck got stuck in the mud, Duncan then tried to get away in a kayak in a nearby creek. When that didn’t work, deputies say she stole a John Deere tractor and tried to leave, but got stuck in a culvert after destroying three driveways.

Duncan is facing several charges including public intoxication, theft of farm equipment, criminal mischief and burglary.