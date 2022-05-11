EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says 51-year-old Stephen Brian Nail was found GUILTY BUT MENTALLY ILL in the murder of Burk Jones in August of last year. The verdict was reached late Wednesday night.

Evansville Police say they responded to reports of a dead person in an alleyway in the 300 block of Main Street on August 17 of 2020. After canvassing the area for surveillance video, Stephen Brian Nail was quickly linked as a suspect in the case, officials say.

“Evansville Police quickly developed a suspect in this case and preserved key evidence to assist in securing a conviction,” explained Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kevin McDaniel. “Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson and Ian Blair were able to present a complete case which convinced the jury of Mr. Nail’s overwhelming guilt.”

A jury found Stephen Nail GUILTY BUT MENTALLY ILL of: