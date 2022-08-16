EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A jury has reached a verdict in Samajui Barnes’s trial, and he has been found guilty, according to officials with the Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

The Vanderburgh Circuit Court says Barnes’s sentencing date is September 8 at 9 a.m.

Barnes, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was arrested on a murder charge. This came after a deadly shooting in Evansville on October 4, 2021. Barnes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officers say Jonathan Stitts, 37, was shot and killed around eight on October 4, 2021 in the 1300 block of Parrett Street. Officers say surveillance video showed Barnes running out of the apartment with a gun. Police say he then ran back to Stitts’ apartment door and fired the gun several times.