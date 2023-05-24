HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A police chase that spanned three counties ended with a crash in Hopkinsville earlier Wednesday.

The Greenville Police Department says shortly after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to help the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Central City Police Department with a pursuit of a maroon Ford Fusion that was headed on KY 189 Bypass towards Greenville.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Pacomio Gene Alire, shot at officers with a handgun while swerving around police stop sticks. We’re told Greenville PD officers chased him down KY 189 South into Christian County where they terminated the pursuit.

According to police, Alire was apprehended by law enforcement officials after crashing the vehicle into a telephone police. No Greenville officers were injured during the pursuit.

Officers tell us the pursuit went through McLean, Muhlenberg and Christian counties. Alire is being treated at Jenny Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville for minor injuries.

Alire was arrested in 2019 after police say he crashed into another car and injured a child while speeding away from police. Court documents show his warrants stem from that case.

The McLean County Sheriff says Alire’s current charges are:

Attempted Murder – 2 counts

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft of a Handgun

Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon

Fleeing and Evading Police 1st degree

Officials say they expect additional charges to be filed. The incident was first reported as an officer-involved shooting.