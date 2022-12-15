GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex.

Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming.

On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really undercover detectives posing as her.

During their conversations, Murillo allegedly told detectives that he wished to engage in a sexual relationship with her.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.