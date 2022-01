HANCOCK CO., Ky (WEHT) – A Hancock county woman appeared in court for two allegations.

Connie J. Oden, 68, of Hawesville, has been accused of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. According to a statement issued by the Hancock Circuit Court, back in September 2021 Oden allegedly caused the death of a man by unlawfully distributing methamphetamine to him.

Oden is being held at the Breckinridge County Jail.