Hardin County man being charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police tell us they arrested Timmy Lee Logsdon Jr., 31, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Police say Logsdon was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, officials say.

According to police reports, the investigation of Logsdon resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Radcliff on Nov. 30, 2021.

Logsdon is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, police say. On top of that, police add he is also facing ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under 12 years old.

KSP says Logsdon is currently lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. The investigation is said to still be ongoing.