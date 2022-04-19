SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several days have passed and the search continues for a man, maybe woman, caught on camera in an illegal act. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to ID the person involved in the theft of a local business near Chrisney.

The subject of the photos was driving a dark colored flatbed pickup truck with yellow cab lights. Officials say there is also an amber beacon light on the cab of the truck and a straight pipe directly behind the passenger side of the truck.

From the security camera’s photos, it appears the theft happened in the early hours of Tuesday, April 12. Pictures of the person and their truck can be seen below. If you recognize them or have any additional information, you’re asked to contact SCSO at 812-649-2286.