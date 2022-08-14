MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County.

The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on social media the next day.

Many people in the comments of the post say they also fell victim to the thefts. You’re asked to contact Officer Young of the Madisonville Police Department at (270) 821-1720 with any information regarding the individual. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Hopkins County CrimeStoppers at (270) 825-1111.