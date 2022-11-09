HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident.

HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. HCSO says upon arrival, deputies found a white male lying in the roadway, whom was deceased, and deputies say they were able to identify Higgins.

Law enforcement officials say from roadway evidence gathered and the victim’s injuries, it was determined that Higgins had been struck by an unknown vehicle. HCSO says the vehicle which struck Higgins had fled the scene, but deputies were able to recover parts from the vehicle.

Deputies say this case remains open, pending further analysis and investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.