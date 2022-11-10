HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death and Driving on a DUI Suspended License.

If you know his whereabouts please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661 or Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County at 270-825-1111.