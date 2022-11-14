HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death and Driving on a DUI Suspended License.

HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown person lying in the roadway. Once they got to the scene, deputies say they found a deceased man, who was later identified as Zachary T. Higgins.

Law enforcement officials say from roadway evidence gathered and the victim’s injuries, it was determined that Higgins had been struck by an unknown vehicle. HCSO says the vehicle which struck Higgins had fled the scene, but deputies were able to recover parts from the vehicle.