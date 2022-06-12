HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a report of stolen solar panels. The theft was reported on June 8 at a farm building between New Cash Creek Road and Ky Hwy 178.

Investigators believe the panels and inverters were stolen in the last week. Each solar panel is about 65″ x 38″ and has a black frame.

The brand name of the panels and the inverters is Silfad. HCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (270) 826-2713 or message them on their Facebook page.